National Sheepdog Finals held in Colorado, US

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman directs a sheepdog during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheepdog controls sheep during the National Sheepdog Finals held in Carbondale, Colorado, the United States, Sept. 11, 2019. More than 200 sheepdogs attend the finals, which will last till Sept. 15. (Photo: Xinhua)