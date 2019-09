People attend the Grapes Festival in the West Bank city of Hebron, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows grapes displayed at the Grapes Festival in the West Bank city of Hebron. (Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

