Scenery at Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in China's Tibet

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

A butterfly lands on a flower in the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)