Scenery at Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/15 16:01:05

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A butterfly lands on a flower in the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019 shows the scenery at the Golden Pond Ecological Scenic Spot in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

