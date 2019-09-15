Municipal service vehicles take part in parade in Moscow, Russia

Municipal service vehicles take part in a parade in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Municipal police vehicles take part in a parade of municipal service vehicles in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Municipal buses take part in a parade of municipal service vehicles in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Municipal service vehicles are seen on display in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Municipal service vehicles take part in a parade in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take pictures of a parade of municipal service vehicles in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Municipal buses take part in a parade of municipal service vehicles in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Fire engines are seen on display in central Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 14, 2019. About 700 vehicles took part in the Municipal Service Vehicle Parade on Saturday. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)