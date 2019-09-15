‘Exorcist’ ordered to pay up after telling elderly man he will be cured if he damages son’s house

Scene from 2010's Last Exorcism Photos: IC

A court has ordered a man to pay damages after he convinced an elderly villager in Zibo, East China's Shandong Province to burn his son's paintings and damage his home in an "exorcism" that was supposed to cure the man's age-related illnesses.The villager surnamed Zhang somehow got connected to a man surnamed Bi who claimed to be an "exorcist" who could rid the demons causing Zhang's ill health, according to Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Saturday.Bi told Zhang there was something "unclean" in his son's home, local court judge Zhao told Pear Video.The "exorcist" got two other people and Zhang to go his son's house where they burned and damaged some of the son's calligraphies, paintings, clothes and even tiles by the front door, said Zhao.The younger Zhang was none too pleased when he discovered his home and belongings had been wrecked and ordered Bi to sign an agreement saying he would pay 50,000 yuan ($7,067) for repairs and other losses.When the payment wasn't made the son sued Bi and the court ordered him to pay just 6,000 yuan in compensation, the local judge said.Bi appealed that decision saying he had the consent of the elder Zhang.Zibo's Intermediate People's Court upheld the lower court's award, said the Pear Video report.Pear Video