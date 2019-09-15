France battle back to deny Australia World Cup bronze medal

Australia's Nick Kay (left) and France's Evan Fournier (second from right) fight for the ball on Sunday in Beijing. Photo: AFP

France roared back after halftime to defeat Australia 67-59 and claim a successive World Cup bronze on Sunday - and extend the Boomers' long wait for a major medal.Turkish-based guard Nando de Colo led all scorers with 19 points for France and Nicolas Batum had nine points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals.The French, one of the tallest teams at the tournament, defeated reigning two-time holders the United States in the quarterfinals, but then lost heavily to Argentina.French coach Vincent Collet paid tribute to his team's battling qualities. "For us it's something very, very special and important we did it after a very difficult first half," he said.It was hard on Australia, who similarly led for long periods in their semifinal against Spain before being hauled back in a double-overtime defeat.It is still a best finish for the Boomers, who had never gone beyond the quarterfinals at 11 previous World Cups, but they are yet to claim a medal at the worlds or Olympics.At the Rio 2016 Olympics they were similarly squeezed out by Spain in the bronze-medal match.They led 30-21 at halftime in Beijing against France with the Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles playing a starring role. He was to finish with 17 points.But Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier spearheaded a third-quarter French revival, reducing Australia's lead to just two points with 1:31 left in the quarter.France, bronze medalists at the previous World Cup, were in the ascendancy and grabbed the lead 47-46 with two free throws by De Colo at the start of the fourth quarter.With two minutes left on the clock, the comeback was nearly in the bag, France leading 60-56, before driving home their advantage.They dominated the fourth quarter 25-13 as Australia's World Cup fizzled out.