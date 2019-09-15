Int'l software fair to open in NE China city

The cityscape of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Piao Feng)
China will hold an international software fair in Dalian, a port city in northeastern Liaoning Province, from Thursday to Sunday, according to the Ministry of Commerce
(MOC).
The theme of this year's fair will be "a digitally empowered 5G era." About 700 enterprises and 3,000 businesspeople are expected to attend the event, which has about 30,000 square meters of exhibition area.
The fair was established in 2003 in Dalian. Starting from this year, it will be held under the name China International Digital and Software Service Fair, instead of the previous title, China International Software and Information Service Fair.
The event is sponsored by the MOC, the Ministry of Science and Technology
, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the provincial government of Liaoning.