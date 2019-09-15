Pre-order iPhone boom highlights China-US ties

Apple's new iPhones are experiencing a hot pre-order session in China. With the official order-taking beginning on Friday on Apple's official website and platforms like JD.com and Tmall in China, the first preliminary numbers are in.JD.com announced on its Sina Weibo account on Saturday that the number of pre-orders for Apple's new phone models rose 480 percent year-on-year.Despite the growing popularity of Huawei's smartphones in China and all over the world, the favorable response the iPhone 11 series has received in China shows that the US company still has a large number of fans in the world's second-largest economy.Chinese consumers' recognition and acceptance of the Apple brand was unexpected. It seems that China and the US are now closely linked to each other in the mobile communication industry, whether in terms of the technology itself or the market.Any attempt to cut the connection or isolate the other party is against the development trend of globalization.China still suffers from a US technology blockade, and the Trump administration has been targeting Huawei Technologies and suppressing the Chinese technology champion from achieving dominance in the next-generation 5G wireless networks.It is against this background that Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei recently proposed to the US a solution to resolve the impasse. According to a report by Thomas Friedman in The New York Times, Ren offered to "license the entire Huawei 5G platform to any American company that wants to manufacture it and install it and operate it, completely independent of Huawei." American companies "can also modify our 5G technologies to meet their security requirements," Ren said.Needless to say, Ren's offer is very generous and points to an approach that may at least ease trade tensions between China and the US. Yet, skepticism may remain as to whether the US side would still see the market issue of globalization from an ideological and geopolitical perspective.In today's globalized world, technological progress, innovation and application rely greatly on exchanges and cooperation among countries.There is broad space for technical cooperation between China and the US, the two major powers in the world. Deepening their technical connection instead of technical containment or isolation will be of great significance for the technological progress of not only the two countries but also the entire world.It is true that the technical competition between China and the US will intensify, but since the two countries' interests are already intertwined in so many aspects like markets, trade and technology, they need each other more than ever.What if one day China, like the US, viewed Apple from an ideological perspective and saw its business as a bargaining chip in geopolitics? Apple would probably be put in a situation like Huawei faces today. No one gains.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn