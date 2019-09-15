HK residents clean up anti-government messages in response to ongoing protests

Local residents in Hong Kong clean up anti-government posters on the walls near the Cheung Sha Wan station in Hong Kong on Sunday morning, hoping to spread positive energy amid growing conflicts.

As China was observing the Mid-Autumn Day festival holiday over the past three days, patriotic residents in Hong Kong staged various activities in response to the city's ongoing protests.The past weekend marked the 15th consecutive week of protests in the city. A Global Times reporter at the site of the protest noticed that the number of black-clad frontliners was fewer than in previous weekends.Dozens of local residents removed anti-government posters, graffiti and curse words on the walls near Cheung Sha Wan station on Sunday morning."Minor clashes erupted between people holding opposite political views in different neighborhoods. We hope to do something to help Hong Kong restore peace and help spread positive energy," Ko Chung Kit Jacky, one of the organizers of the clean-up campaign, told the Global Times on Sunday.Patriotic groups were also seen cleaning Lennon Wall message boards on Saturday in other areas, including Kowloon Bay, Fortress Hill, Hang Hau and Tiu Keng Leng.A number of people wearing light blue shirts with "I love police" on them helped clean the Lennon Wall in Fortress Hill while holding Chinese national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flags and singing the Chinese national anthem.Meanwhile, dozens of people waved Chinese national flags and sang the anthem on Hong Kong's iconic mountain of Lion Rock on Saturday morning to celebrate the upcoming 70th anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China.