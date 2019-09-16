Mainland netizens outraged about alleged HSBC employee's online posts criticizing Hong Kong police

A post circulating on China's social media platform Weibo on Monday said Alex Wong, who is reportedly an employee of the London-based banking giant HSBC, has been defaming police in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.According to the post, which was put up by a netizen, Wong is an associate director in a group under the investment banking sector of HSBC.In some screenshots of Wong's online posts, he said that people who are pro-police and their families may need police protection when they go out.Netizens were outraged and many called for Wong to be fired. Some even said that they have already sent emails to leaders of the bank.Other netizens said Hong Kong secessionists should not be allowed to enter the Chinese Mainland, and Chinese firms that cooperate with people like Wong should be aware of who they are working with."We will investigate and take appropriate action on employees alleged to have broken the law, or violated our policies," an HSBC spokesperson said in an email sent to the Global Times on Monday.The spokesperson did not mention whether Wong was an employee of HSBC or not."HSBC has consistently and repeatedly condemned violence in Hong Kong and reinforced our support for efforts to resolve the issues facing the city peacefully under the framework of one country, two systems," the spokesperson said."We believe that the rule of law is essential to Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre. We look forward to being part of a peaceful and prosperous Hong Kong and to continuing to support China's growth and economic prosperity," the spokesperson said.Global Times