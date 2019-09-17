Second CIIE to demonstrate China’s embrace of economic globalization

Photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the Pre-Expo Exhibitors and Buyers Matchmaking Meeting for the second China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, east China. Photo: Xinhua

The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) will show China's determination to deepen its opening-up and economic globalization, experts said during the dialogue on the second Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Tuesday.The Hongqiao International Economic Forum is the forum for the second CIIE, which will be held on the first day of the CIIE on November 5.The fact that China is holding an import-themed national level expo amid global trade uncertainties and surging regional protectionism shows China's determination to embrace economic globalization and multilateralism, Wang Huiyang, director of the Center for China & Globalization, said on Tuesday."China contributed one third of global economic growth last year, and the CIIE is China's signal to the world that China is ready to import even more and make a greater contribution to the world economy," Wang said.So far, the number of Fortune 500 companies that have signed up to attend the second CIIE has exceeded 250, and the exhibition area is more than 300,000 square meters, according to statistics from the Ministry of Commerce The increased size of the second CIIE and the rising enthusiasm for it also show that the Chinese market is deeply incorporated into the global market, and the consumption power of the Chinese market is becoming ever more important to global companies, Wang Jian, professor at the University of International Business and Economics said on Tuesday."The second CIIE offers a bridge between international companies and the huge potential in the Chinese market," Wang said, "and with the efforts to improve the business environment, China will demonstrate its desire to deepen its opening-up."The second CIIE will feature four major forums, on China's improvement of its business environment, the future of the AI industry, WTO reform, and the future of e-commerce, according to the dialogue on Tuesday. Around 800 guests are scheduled to attend each forum, and the total number of guests is expected to exceed the number from last year. Guests including Roberto Azevêdo, director general of the World Trade Organization, and Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, have been invited to give speeches.