Workers sort parcels at a local distribution center in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on August 12. Buoyed by a fast-growing e-commerce market, China's express delivery sector has become the world's largest. The logistics sector is forecast to handle 60 billion packages this year, surpassing the combined total of the US, Japan, Europe and other developed economies, according to the State Post Bureau of China on Tuesday. Photo: VCG