China develops new traction motor for 400 km/h high-speed trains

A new type of traction motor, which can drive high-speed trains with a speed of 400 kilometers an hour, was successfully developed by a Chinese company.CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Co., LTD. announced on Tuesday that it is the first time China's high-speed trains have a permanent magnet traction system which can support a train speed of 400 km/h, filling the domestic technology gap, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Li Guang, deputy director of this company's research center of traction motor told Xinhua that this permanent magnet traction motor has many advantages such as higher work efficiency.Li said that compared to the traditional traction motor, this new one uses a kind of new rare earth permanent magnet material to solve the problem of permanent magnet loss, and that the new cooling technology can make inside of the machine cleaner and balance the temperature of each part of the machine.Each performance index of the motor has reached the advanced international levels and is able to drive China's cross-border high-speed trains with a speed of 400 km/h, according to the report of Xinhua.A committee of experts in China has approved a design for high-speed trains that could run at a speed of 400 kilometers an hour, which will be on the tracks by 2022 to serve the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. A smart train linking Beijing to Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, will use the train.Global Times