Recovered color images of Mao Zedong at the 1949 PRC founding ceremony released

Photo: Official Sina Weibo Account of Film Mao Zedong 1949

4K color images of the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China in 1949 were released by the film producer of 'Mao Zedong 1949' on Tuesday. The images were recovered from original videos. It is the first time that the historical video documentation of the ceremony will be shown in theaters with a colorful and high definition quality. The film is set to premiere on Friday to celebrate the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of PRC. Netizens have shown their eagerness to watch the film after seeing these valuable images.

Photo: Official Sina Weibo Account of Film Mao Zedong 1949

Photo: Official Sina Weibo Account of Film Mao Zedong 1949