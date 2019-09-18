China-Russia relations reach ‘special level’

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev co-chair the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

China and Russia are expecting a strong momentum for high-quality cooperation, characterized by projects such as space research and the digital economy, as bilateral ties reach a "new and special" level during the three-day visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Russia.Li is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and the meeting will highlight the fact that the Chinese-Russian relations "have entered a new, special level," Russian News Agency TASS reported.Li's visit, at the invitation from Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, began Monday.On Tuesday, Li and Medvedev co-chaired the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government.After the meeting, the two leaders signed a joint communiqué and a series of cooperative documents concerning investment, agriculture, energy and scientific innovation.Li's visit comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia diplomatic ties.It is also a continuation of the positive momentum during President Xi Jinping's June visit to Russia when the two top leaders upgraded bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era."After the June visit, both Chinese and Russians are more eager for real business than before, as we have seen in the cases of strategic bombers and the Amur Bridge project," Yury Tavrovsky, a professor at Russian People's Relationship University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The construction of the bridge, the first to connect the two countries, is expected to complete in 2020.In July, China and Russia conducted their first joint strategic patrol in Northeast Asia, with the Chinese side dispatching two H-6K bombers and the Russian side dispatching two Tu-95 bombers.Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia occur in multiple dimensions of high quality, Li noted at a press conference after meeting his Russian counterpart on Tuesday."China and Russia have not only made breakthroughs in traditional realms such as energy, but also have notable highlights in emerging areas such as cross-border e-commerce and scientific innovation," the Chinese premier said.In 2018, trade between China and Russia hit a record of $107 billion with a surge of 27.1 percent.Under the new documents, China and Russia will strive to double bilateral trade by 2024, a goal set by the two countries' top leaders during Xi's Russia visit in June.

Workers from China and Russia shake hands after the two ends of the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe highway bridge were joined together on May 31, 2019. Photo: Xinhua