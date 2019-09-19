Japan court acquits energy bosses over nuke disaster

Today is the 8th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan. A photographer took pictures of the ruins of the hard-hit Namie in Fukushima, Northeast Japan. Vacant storefronts line the once prosperous streets. More than 20,000 people were killed by the disaster, and more than 50,000 people still remain displaced from their homes up to now. Photo: VCG

A Japanese court on Thursday cleared three energy firm bosses of professional negligence in the only criminal trial stemming from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.The three men were senior officials at the TEPCO firm operating the Fukushima Daiichi plant and had faced up to five years in prison if convicted."All defendants are not guilty," the presiding judge said, ruling that the executives could not have predicted the scale of the tsunami that overwhelmed the plant and triggered the accident.The decision is likely to be appealed, extending the legal wrangling over responsibility for the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, more than eight years after the disaster.Outside the courtroom, dozens of people staged a rally, including some who had travelled from the Fukushima region to hear the verdict."It is absolutely an unjust ruling. We absolutely cannot accept this," one woman said angrily, addressing the crowd.TEPCO declined to comment on the verdict, repeating its "sincere apologies for the great inconvenience and concern" caused by the disaster.The three former executives were accused of professional negligence resulting in death and injury for failing to act on information about the risks from a major tsunami, but they argued the data available to them at the time was unreliable.