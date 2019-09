Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab points to parts of an Israeli drone that crashed in southern Beirut last month during a press conference Thursday to announce the results of an investigation into the incident at the Lebanese Defense Ministry. The investigation concluded two Israeli drones that crashed in the Lebanese capital last month were on an attack mission, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms of explosives. Photo: AP

RELATED ARTICLES: Israel targets Palestinian base in Lebanon with 3 rockets