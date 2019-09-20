Luxury, thy name is fake photos

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

The makers of Rolls Royce would screech to a halt when they come to know that their classic car can be driven by shelling out 8 yuan ($1.1)! Social media has made it possible. Posting pictures or videos of activities one would otherwise consider personal has become some people's favorite pastime. Their posts would be the envy of even a billionaire - luxuries, mansions, limos, expensive tours or bundles of cash. But you may be disappointed to know that most of the time they are fake. Customized "flaunt wealth" photos and videos are on sale on some Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, at prices ranging from 5 yuan to 100 yuan. They can provide you whatever you want to show off with Photoshop help. You could be driving a Rolls Royce or taking a stroll on a luxury beach holiday - to satisfy people's vanity, especially youngsters'. Pretending to be rich online is absurd. Are fake pictures worth showing off - NO!