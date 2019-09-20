International Department of CPC Central Committee releases video to mark PRC founding anniversary

The International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has released a video on its official WeChat account to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.The video features the CPC's exchanges and communications with political parties from across the world, particularly the achievements made by the CPC in the new era in improving its external relations and sharing experience on the Party and state governance with political parties from different countries.Video footage and materials from different historical occasions, including the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting in Beijing in 2017, are also included in the video.Since its founding in 1951, the department has seen a continuous expansion of its international exchanges and communications serving the key tasks of the Party in different periods.