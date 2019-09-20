Police hunt for two suspects in fatal shooting in Washington, DC

Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: Surviving a mass shooting the wrong path to US citizenship

Police hunted for two suspects believed to be armed with an assault rifle on Friday after one person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting on the streets of Washington D.C., about three kilometers from the White House.The victims had been standing in an apartment building courtyard in Washington's Columbia Heights neighborhood when the drive-by shooting took place on Thursday night, Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Emerman said