A man takes photos near Chang'an Avenue, Beijing's busiest street, on Friday. To celebrate the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, 12 mosaicultures were set along the avenue, each with a theme, such as "beautiful China," and "a community with a shared future." Photo: Li Hao/GT

