Belarusian president approves visa facilitation, readmission deals with EU

The European Union flags flutter in front of EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Xinhua

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to sign visa facilitation and readmission agreements with the European Union (EU).Lukashenko decided to sign agreements on a simplified visa regime and readmission with the EU, Anatoly Glaz, spokesperson of Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.The spokesman said the president made his decision, realizing the high importance of mobility for Belarusian citizens and only after a thorough assessment of all possible risks and consequences.He added that Minsk has always advocated facilitation of interpersonal contacts and business.Belarus is currently waiting for the signal from European partners about the completion of necessary procedures on their behalf to specify the modes of signing the agreements, the official said.These agreements will be concluded in a package and will enter into force on the same day. However, the documents should be ratified by the Belarusian parliament and approved by the European Parliament before that.