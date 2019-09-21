HOME >>
China, Solomon Islands to establish diplomatic ties
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/21 18:00:53
A ceremony for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands is to be held soon Saturday afternoon, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
