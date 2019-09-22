Grand parade held in Vienna to celebrate 150th anniversary of Vienna Police

Policemen on bicycles take part in the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

A police car takes part in the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

A police helicopter is seen during the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police dogs take part in the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

Policemen take part in the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

The motorcycle police team take part in the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

A policeman costumed as a cartoon character takes part in the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

A policeman demonstrates abseiling skill during the Vienna Police Day celebration in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

A police band perform during the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)

A police band perform during the parade celebrating the Vienna Police Day in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 21, 2019. A grand parade was held in Vienna on Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Vienna Police. (Photo: Xinhua)