Housing conditions improved in Shannan, China's Tibet

Dainzin Quzhen (front) holds a traditional rite with family members before moving into her new house in Lhozhag Town of Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2019. A total of 88 villagers from 28 households moved to their new two-story dwellings to improve housing conditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers move into a new house in Lhozhag Town of Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2019. A total of 88 villagers from 28 households moved to their new two-story dwellings to improve housing conditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2019 shows the government-funded dwellings in Lhozhag Town of Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A total of 88 villagers from 28 households moved to their new two-story dwellings to improve housing conditions. (Photo: Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villager Purbu Zhoima prepares to move into her new house in Lhozhag Town of Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2019. A total of 88 villagers from 28 households moved to their new two-story dwellings to improve housing conditions. (Photo: Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villager Dainzin Quzhen (front) holds a traditional rite in front of her new house in Lhozhag Town of Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2019. A total of 88 villagers from 28 households moved to their new two-story dwellings to improve housing conditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Dainzin Quzhen (1st L) presents a hada scarf to her new house in Lhozhag Town of Lhozhag County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2019. A total of 88 villagers from 28 households moved to their new two-story dwellings to improve housing conditions. (Photo: Xinhua)