A demonstrator faces police officers on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sept. 21, 2019. French police had arrested 137 individuals in Paris by 16:00 local time (1400 GMT), as "Yellow Vest" protests against President Emmanuel Macron's fiscal policy hit streets again on Saturday. In Paris, 7,500 police officers have been poured in and armored vehicles were deployed to handle more threats of rioting that, according to the government, risks to taint the social movement's 45th weekend of action. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
