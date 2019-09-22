Greece's largest air show kicks off at Tanagra Air Base

An aircraft performs during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019. Greece's largest air show, the Athens Flying Week (AFW) Tanagra International Air Show 2019, took off Saturday for its 8th consecutive year at Tanagra Air Base, about 70 kilometers northwest of Athens. (Photo: Xinhua)

Spectators watch a glider's performance at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (C, front) arrives at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

A Greek Navy airplane performs during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

Spectators watch a CL-415 aircraft making water drop demo at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

A helicopter performs during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

A fighter jet performs during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

Two Greek Air Force helicopters perform during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

Parachutes are seen during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.

An aircraft performs during the air show at the Tanagra Air Base, north of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 21, 2019.