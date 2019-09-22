Ancient treasures displayed at Iraqi national museum in Baghdad

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2019 shows a musical instrument decorated with ox head, known as Lyres of Ur, also one of the most important collections at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq, Sept. 19, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2019 shows ancient ritual relief on an artefact at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2019 shows a mythical animal symbol from Ishtar Gate from ancient Babylon city at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2019 shows the Assyrian relief demonstrated at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2019 shows the Assyrian Hall at the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, capital city of Iraq. (Photo: Xinhua)

