Cheers! Oktoberfest beer festival kicks off in Munich

A staff member serves beer during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
A girl drinks beer during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
A staff member serves beer during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter taps the first barrel of beer to open the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
A staff member serves traditional Bavarian food during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
A staff member serves beer during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
People drink beer in a festival tent during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
A girl enjoys beer during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
People drink beer in a festival tent during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
People visit a festival tent during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
People enjoy beer during the first day of the Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)