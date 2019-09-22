S. China city subway provides facial recognition service

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen adopted facial recognition technology since Friday on a subway line, allowing for fast and easy entrance for the elderly aged 60 and above, according to local subway operating company.Instead of using tickets, the elderly can look at a screen to unlock the electric gates after completing a real-name registration on a smart service system.To improve the travel efficiency and experience, the system has been launched at all 18 stations on the subway line, with a total of 28 automatic gate machines and 60 self-service ticket processing machines installed.The facial recognition service will extend to other groups who enjoy free subway service such as the disabled, according to the company.