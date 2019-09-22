Hangzhou to assign government officials to 100 companies, Alibaba and Geely Auto make the list

Logo of Alibaba Group Photo: IC

The government of Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province pledged to assign 100 officials to 100 enterprises, including Alibaba and Geely, as government affairs representatives, a bold move that local authorities say will create a better business environment.Representatives will assist enterprises to solve all kinds of affairs related to government and provide comprehensive insurance in terms of communication, policy interpretation and practical implementation of projects, the Hangzhou-based news site zjol.com.cn reported.China's e-commerce giant Alibaba and Geely Auto Group, which owns Volvo Cars and Lotus brands, are on the list. Representatives will stay at the companies for one year.The government will select outstanding officials as a bond between companies and the government of Hangzhou, backing firms' requirements and solving problems in a timely manner, the Hangzhou government said on its website on Saturday.The plan is a part of Hangzhou's new manufacturing project launched on Friday. According to the project, Hangzhou will strive to develop high-tech manufacturing in areas such as new energy, new materials and biological medicine. The city aims to achieve a total industrial output value of 2.5 trillion yuan ($352.5 billion) by the end of 2025.Global Times