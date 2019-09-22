Highlights of exhibition on art of Chinese characters in Changsha, China's Hunan

People visit an exhibition on the art of Chinese characters in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept 21, 2019. The exhibition will last until Oct 27. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People visit an exhibition on the art of Chinese characters in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept 21, 2019. The exhibition will last until Oct 27. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People visit an exhibition on the art of Chinese characters in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept 21, 2019. The exhibition will last until Oct 27. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People visit an exhibition on the art of Chinese characters in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept 21, 2019. The exhibition will last until Oct 27. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)