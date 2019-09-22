China to deepen trade, investment cooperation with Bahamas: senior legislator

China is willing to constantly boost its cooperation with the Bahamas in such areas as trade and investment, a senior Chinese legislator has said.China and the Bahamas have seen sound development of their relationship, enhancement of political mutual trust, advancement in cooperation in various fields, and increasingly frequent people-to-people exchanges since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, said Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, during a visit to the country on Sept. 19-21.China stands ready to constantly boost its cooperation with the Bahamas in such areas as trade, investment, culture, education, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure, he said.The NPC, said Cai, is willing to enhance communication with the Bahamas Parliament to conduct more frequent contacts at multiple tiers and exchanges of governance experience.Cai also expressed his condolences over the massive damage left by Dorian hurricane.The Bahamian side spoke highly of both China's great accomplishment in the past seven decades since the founding of the People's Republic of China and the development of the friendly Bahamas-China relationship.The Bahamas also reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China principle and appreciated China for its valuable support and assistance to the country's economic and social development, as well as the aid following hurricane Dorian.