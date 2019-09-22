India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

File Photo: Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard at a closed market in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Troops of India and Pakistan on Saturday resorted to heavy fire and mortar shelling on the Line of Control dividing Kashmir, officials said.The two sides exchanged fire, targeting each other's positions in Poonch and Rajouri, the frontier districts located southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir."Pakistani troops today resorted to heavy firing of small arms and shelling with mortars on LoC in Rajouri district," an army official said.According to the official, Indian troops duly retaliated to the firing from the other side, adding the Indian side has not suffered any damage or casualty in the stand-off.On Friday skirmishes were reported in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.Residents said the skirmishes had badly affected the classwork in the schools close to the LoC in the affected districts.Reports said the consistent skirmishes along LoC has gripped fear among the residents, many of whom have started migrating to safer locations.New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating cease-fire agreements. Though some violations have been reported on both sides, the cease-fire however remains in effect.Locals said there has been an increase in the cease-fire violations after Aug. 5 when the Indian government decided to abrogate Article 370 of its constitution. The move stripped Indian-controlled Kashmir of its separate flag and constitution.