Hebei's Neiqiu County plants traditional Chinese herbal medicine to increase locals' income

People enjoy scenery of flowers in planting fields of traditional Chinese herbal medicine in a valley in Neiqiu County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 21, 2019 In recent years, Neiqiu County has taken advantage of its landform to develop planting of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, which has largely increased the income of local farmers. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer waters at the planting fields of traditional Chinese herbal medicine in a valley in Neiqiu County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 21, 2019 In recent years, Neiqiu County has taken advantage of its landform to develop planting of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, which has largely increased the income of local farmers. (Photo: Xinhua)