China, Azerbaijan pledge to strengthen cooperation

Li Zhanshu (L), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19, 2019. Li paid an official goodwill visit to Azerbaijan from Sept. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Ogtay Asadov, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. (Photo: Xinhua)



Li Zhanshu (L), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, meets with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20, 2019. Li paid an official goodwill visit to Azerbaijan from Sept. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Ogtay Asadov, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. (Photo: Xinhua)