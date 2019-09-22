Man plays game hard to get discount of dinner, but comes up short

A young man is playing a mobile game. Photo: VCG

High game rankings in Player Unknown's Battle Ground (PUBG) can bring discounts, but be careful, there might be restrictive conditions from stores.A restaurant in Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province, claimed to offer discounts according to consumers' game ranking and a man surnamed Zhang was attracted by the advertisement while having dinner.To save money, he played the mobile game PUBG during the entire dinner, and he achieved the king level in the game.However, when he asked for the check, a restaurant employee told them that the dinner cost 556 yuan ($78), only 12 yuan less than the cost of the original bill. Zhang couldn't believe what he had heard and said that according to the discount on the advertisement, his game ranking can bring them an 85 percent discount. He said that 12 yuan was obviously not enough for the discount they should have received.The employee of the restaurant explained that their special dishes and drinks are not on sale, and they had already informed Zhang before the dinner.Finally, Zhang compromised and paid the price of what the restaurant had asked.