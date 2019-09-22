Iran holds military parades to mark defense week

The undated photo shows Iranian troops marching during a parade. (Xinhua File photo)

Iranian armed forces staged nationwide military parades on Sunday to mark the start of defense week.The parades, coupled with the showcase of Iran's advanced military abilities, commemorated Iran's sacrifices during the eight-year Iraq-Iran war in the 1980s.On Sunday, Iran's army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), police forces, border guards and the volunteer militia Basij forces participated in the parade.In Tehran, myriad of Iran's home-made advanced missiles, including ballistic missiles with the range of 1,300 km-2,000 km were displayed.Besides, the recent achievements of the Iranian armed forces in the missile industry, equipment for the ground, naval and air defense forces as well as communication gears were on display in the military event.In the Gulf region, surface and sub-surface vessels as well as hovercrafts belonging to the Iranian army and the IRGC attended the parade with the fighter jets, including Iran's first domestic fighter jet Kowsar, flying over them, according to the state TV.