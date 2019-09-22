Black panther found roaming rooftops like a stray cat close to northern French city

A black panther found roaming the rooftops near the northern French city of Lille like a stray cat on Wednesday evening was captured after being cornered inside a home, local authorities said.The regional fire department tweeted pictures of the big cat, one of which showed it peering in the top-floor window of a three-story red-brick building.Another showed it staring out over the city, ears pricked, like one of the stone gargoyles that jut out over the facade of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. "Called out... for a dangerous animal, the northern fire service was confronted with a big feline roaming the gutters," the fire service tweeted. The regional La Voix du Nord newspaper reported that the panther, which had escaped from a private apartment, "stopped sometimes to watch a train pass or a cat slinking by on the pavement below."The police first threw up a security cordon around the building, and when the cat slipped into the window of an apartment believed to be its home, a veterinarian was called in to dart it with a tranquilizer.