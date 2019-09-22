UN braces for Trump’s speech

Braggadocios president to tell world US ‘is the greatest’

US President Donald Trump (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

US President Donald Trump will stand before the United Nations on Tuesday to declare his country top of the world. But with diplomatic troubles building, his annual boast may ring hollow.



Trump's political brand is as well-known inside the United Nations as his businessman version is to the rest of New York: brash, unabashedly self-promoting, and all about claiming the win.



At this year's UN General Assembly, the former real estate tycoon won't disappoint.



"We'll say the United States is the greatest country in the world. It's never been stronger and it's never been better," he said in a mini-review of his speech.



Oh - and that Americans "certainly have one of the great presidents in our history."



Trump's declaration last year that he had "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country" triggered laughter in the cavernous UN hall.



Headlines like "The Whole World Laughed at Trump" followed, to which Trump insisted that diplomats were chuckling with, not at him.



A year later, with Trump beset by setbacks from



A senior administration official told reporters ahead of the assembly that Trump would work to "affirm America's leadership role in the rules-based international system."



But Trump prefers to go it alone, preferring bilateral deals to coalitions, negotiating with enemies and clashing with friends.



On Monday, he'll skip a big climate change summit organized by the UN secretary general. Trump, who promotes fossil fuels and derides the need for renewable energy, also missed climate change talks at the recent G7 summit.



While at the UN, he'll meet separately with around a dozen leaders.



But of them, the only European representative currently on the list is Boris Johnson, the prime minister running the chaotic



There will be intense scrutiny of a meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump is alleged to have attempted to persuade the Ukrainian to investigate one of his 2020 presidential challengers, Joe Biden.





