Crucial talks set to decide who will be Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a memorial service for former president Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on Thursday. Israelis are contending with the prospect of a third election, two days after an unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked.

Israel was set for crucial discussions Sunday on who should try to form the next government as last week's deadlocked election threatened Benjamin Netanyahu's long reign as prime minister.President Reuven Rivlin was to hold separate meetings with all the political parties voted into the latest parliament, to hear their recommendations on who should be the premier.It was far from certain that whoever gets the task will succeed in cobbling together a coalition, and there have been repeated calls for a unity government to overcome the impasse.That means ex-military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance will arrive first, since it won 33 seats out of parliament's 120, two more than Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.Later in the evening, Rivlin will hear the recommendations of two key parties: the mainly Arab Joint List alliance, which won the third-most seats with 13, and ex-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman's nationalist Yisrael Beitenu, which won eight.Israel's Arab parties have traditionally refrained from endorsing anyone as prime minister, but they have not ruled out backing Gantz this time as part of efforts to oust Netanyahu.Lieberman could meanwhile play a kingmaker role after his campaign to "make Israel normal again" resonated with the Israeli public.The slogan is a reference to what he sees as the excessive influence on the country's politics of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which were a key part of Netanyahu's previous coalition.