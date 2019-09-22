NK praises Trump’s ‘new method’ suggestion

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the testing of a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" at an undisclosed location in North Korea on September 10, 2019. Photo: IC

North Korea's chief negotiator in talks with the US welcomed US President Donald Trump's suggestion of trying a "new method" in negotiations, and hailed the exit of his hawkish national security advisor.The US President had fired John Bolton last week, revealing deep divisions between the two on major foreign policy issues including nuclear talks with Pyongyang.Trump on Thursday said he would consider trying a "new method" in talks with Pyongyang, which have been deadlocked since his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without reaching any agreement in February.Kim Myong-gil, Pyongyang's top delegate for working-level negotiations with Washington, said the comment underscored a "political perception and disposition peculiar to President Trump," calling it a "wise political decision" in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency."At the moment I am not quite sure what he implied in his suggestion of 'new method,'" he added."It seems he wanted to imply that a step-by-step solution starting with the things feasible first while building trust in each other would be the best option."Trump had criticized Bolton's suggestion of the "Libyan model" for North Korea, a reference to a denuclearization deal with the African nation's former leader Moamer Kadhafi.