People visit 14th edition of Curitiba Int'l Biennial of Contemporary Art

People visit the 14th edition of Curitiba International Biennial of Contemporary Art in Curitiba, Brazil, on Sept. 21, 2019. The Biennial, which started on Sept. 21, attracts more than 400 artists of 45 countries and regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows the general view of the Oscar Niemeyer Museum that hosts the 14th edition of Curitiba International Biennial of Contemporary Art in Curitiba, Brazil, on Sept. 21, 2019. The Biennial, which started on Sept. 21, attracts more than 400 artists of 45 countries and regions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman stands next to an artwork during the 14th edition of Curitiba International Biennial of Contemporary Art in Curitiba, Brazil, on Sept. 21, 2019. The Biennial, which started on Sept. 21, attracts more than 400 artists of 45 countries and regions. (Photo: Xinhua)