Foreigners in Hong Kong criticize radical protesters

Hong Kong night view Photo: Courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board

While some secessionists and radical protesters in Hong Kong have been constantly seeking attention of the West, hoping to further pressure on the Chinese mainland, some foreigners who have been living in the city for years have much more clear view on this so-called anti-extradition movement.Sky Darmos, a German quantum gravity researcher and etymologist, said he was dismissed by Hong Kong Polytechnic University for supporting the extradition bill that sparked controversy in Hong Kong society and is seen as a major trigger of months of street protests."I support the extradition bill and I disagree with protection of criminals," Darmos told the Global Times.After living in Hong Kong for years, Darmos can speak fluent Cantonese. He has been going to rallies participated in by black-clad protesters in recent weeks, trying to understand what the young protesters are really fighting for.During the recent protests, radical protesters sometimes attacked people holding different views, he said."When I said 'protecting criminals is a crime!' 'Against the protection of murderers' while I stood close to protesters, some of them were unhappy and even elbowed me aside," he said.Darmos was dismissed by the university after some students - who are also protesters - filed a complaint to the university claiming that the German researcher called them "terrorists," according to media reports.When asked about the matter, Eunice Cheng, a representative from the communications and public affairs office of the university, said in an email sent to the Global Times that after verification, "we wish to clarify that Mr. Sky Darmos is neither a student nor an employee of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He was once an external collaborator for a project under the University's School of Design.""At one meeting, I saw a protester making a speech to teach others how to use fire, saying that fire is their best tool to attack the police," Darmos said.That's why he called them terrorists, he said.Throwing Molotov cocktails at frontline officers, government buildings, police vehicles and other public facilities has become common among radical protesters to escalate the violence, endangering ordinary people.Rioters threw in total 80 Molotov cocktails at the headquarters of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on September 15."One time I was fighting with those protesters verbally and they shouted 'F**k off to China!' and I said 'I'm in China!'" Darmos said.Such a "childish and aimless movement just looks like ridiculous," he said.

A fire set by rioters burns at an entrance to the Central MTR subway station in Hong Kong on September 8. Radical protesters descended on the city's Central district, blocking roads and forcing the closure of an underground metro station, while other protesters rallied outside the US consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP