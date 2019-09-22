South Pacific countries eye BRI chance

A village in the Solomon Islands File Photo: IC

China is increasing its cooperation with island countries in the South Pacific Ocean after the Solomon Islands formally established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in Beijing on Saturday.Analysts said apart from cracking down on Taiwan separatism in the diplomatic field, China will also include more countries in the region in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The government of the Solomon Islands, with a total population of about 627,000, is among 14 Pacific countries.It announced it was cutting "diplomatic ties" with the island of Taiwan on Monday and acknowledged the one-China principle.Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele signed a joint communiqué at a ceremony for the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries."The Solomon Islands acknowledges the one-China principle and the island of Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. China highly praises the stance of the Solomon Islands," Wang said, noting history would tell the fundamental and long-term interests of this decision to the people of the Solomon Islands."China won't seek unilateral interest, and our cooperation with Solomon Islands will be equal, open and reciprocal," the Foreign Minister said.Lü Guixia, director of the Foreign Relations Institute of the Research Center for Pacific Island Countries affiliated to the Shandong Province-based Liaocheng University, told the Global Times on Sunday that the Solomon Islands chose to establish diplomatic relations with China out of its need to de-colonize."Like other Pacific island countries, the Solomon Islands used to be a colony of Britain and has been deeply affected by Australia, New Zealand and the US in the realm of politics and national defense," Lü said.Australia has viewed Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu as its sphere of influence and sought to interfere in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands, Lü said. "Eradicating external influence has long been the Solomon Islands' political and diplomatic demands and its need for independent development," she said.Manele noted during the ceremony that the decision to establish formal diplomatic relations with China is based on the country's national interests and the Solomon Islands needed a broad partnership."Now we are ready to begin a new era of relations with China," he said.Taiwan, under international law, is not entitled to diplomatic relations with any sovereign country in the world as it is not recognized as a country by the United Nations, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said in a statement on Friday."Our sovereign decision to sever diplomatic relations is therefore consistent with international law," he said.

Students at the Chung Wah School in the Solomon Islands practise dragon dance. Photo: Courtesy of Zheng Yangxu, a volunteer teacher at the Chung Wah School in the Solomon Islands