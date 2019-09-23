Scenery of cherry blossoms in Wellington, New Zealand

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/23 1:10:00

Photo taken on Sep 22, 2019 shows cherry blossoms flourishing in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere.Photo:Xinhua


 

Girls play near a pool in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand, Sep 22, 2019. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere. Photo:Xinhua


 

