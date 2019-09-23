Scenery of cherry blossoms in Wellington, New Zealand

Photo taken on Sep 22, 2019 shows cherry blossoms flourishing in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 22, 2019 shows cherry blossoms flourishing in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere.Photo:Xinhua

Girls play near a pool in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand, Sep 22, 2019. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 22, 2019 shows cherry blossoms flourishing in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 22, 2019 shows cherry blossoms flourishing in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 22, 2019 shows cherry blossoms flourishing in the countryside of Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand enters spring in the southern hemisphere.Photo:Xinhua