Doubt cast on Folau rugby league return with Tonga

Sacked Wallaby star Israel ­Folau plans a shock return to rugby league, making himself available alongside his brother for Tonga in upcoming Tests against Australia and Britain, the Pacific nation said Monday.The devoutly Christian fullback, who has Tongan parents, was fired by Rugby Australia in May after he posted online that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners, with court action for unfair dismissal pending."The chairman of the Tongan National Rugby League, Mr George Koloamatangi, today announced that both Israel and John Folau will play for Mate Ma'a Tonga in the Oceania Cup," the Tonga National ­Rugby League said on Facebook.Folau said he was excited by a return to the game.Despite his optimism, RLIF deputy chairman Peter Beattie told the Sydney Morning Herald the dual international had not yet been given clearance to play for Tonga."As a current member of the RLIF board... I can assure you that this has never been discussed or mentioned around the board table," he said.Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) also cast doubt on whether he would pull on a Tongan jersey.It said in a report on its website that "it is understood there will be a strong push by members of the board of the Rugby League International Federation to veto the move at an upcoming meeting."The NRL has previously made clear it was an inclusive sport and Folau would not be allowed to play rugby league in Australia again.