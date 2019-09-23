Trump, Modi vow relentless fight on extremists in Texas rally

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend "Howdy, Modi!" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, September 22, 2019.Photo:VCG

US President Donald Trump and ­Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared themselves united in a relentless fight against "terrorism," vowing a close, personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.The two leaders heaped praise on each other in an unusual joint appearance inside a football stadium in Houston.To the bhangra beats of four drummers in saffron turbans, Trump in his dark suit and Modi in a yellow kurta and vest made a grand entrance with arms clenched together to ecstatic cheers from a crowd estimated by organizers at 50,000.Trump won his biggest applause when he told the crowd, many wearing the saffron of India's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, "We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."Taking the flavor of one of Trump's own boisterous rallies, Modi later asked the crowd to give a standing ovation to Trump for his stance.Trump has stood by the Indian leader during controversial decisions this year, including his revocation of autonomy for Muslim-majority Kashmir and his order for jets to enter Pakistani territory in response to a suicide bombing.Protesters gathered outside of the NRG Stadium with placards and shirts that said "Free Kashmir" and accused Modi of violating religious freedom - a cause frequently evoked by the Trump administration.The event is billed as the largest gathering by a foreign leader other than the pope in the US.Hoping to ensure that it remains bipartisan, organizers also invited prominent Democrats.Steny Hoyer, the second-top Democrat in the House of Representatives, pledged that both major US parties wanted better relations with India - but gently voiced concern."Americans and Indians must strive to make our promises and aspirations a reality for all our citizens," he said with Modi at his side.