Epic Chinese patriotic film to be premiered in ten cities overseas







Photo: Courtesy of Huahua_Media

My people, My country, a Chinese patriotic epic celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People' Republic of China (PRC), will premiere in 10 cities overseas on September 30 before China's National Day.The cities include New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Toronto, according to the material the film's distributor China Media Capital Films sent to the Global Times announced on Monday."Overseas Chinese celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. No matter where I go, the motherland is always in my heart," read the material.The film is now one of the most anticipated films during China's National Day holidays from October 1 to 7. A poll by CCTV News on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Monday shows that nearly 46 percent of about 135,000 respondents are eager to see the film, which ranked the first out of three films."I think I will definitely go to the cinema and watch this film, I can't wait to feel the festive atmosphere in the film. Although I haven't been back for a year, the motherland is always in my heart," Wang Hefei, a Chinese working in Sydney told the Global Times on Monday.Scheduled to be released in the Chinese mainland on September 30, the film is considered a gift to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. All the actors performed for free, news portal chinanews.com reported.Directed by seven top Chinese filmmakers, the film depicts seven major moments in China's development since the founding of the PRC in 1949 from the perspective of the ordinary citizen, including the founding of the PRC, China's first atomic bomb and the handover of sovereignty of Hong Kong to China.The film's clips and tidbits have also received more than 14 million likes on China's short video platform Douyin (China's version of Tiktok) as of press time.It will be also released on October 1, the National Day, in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.