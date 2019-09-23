Zhejiang govt paper defends official-to-company program

Photo:Xinhua

A commentary posted on the website of the Zhejiang government newspaper argues that government officials assigned to the province's top private firms can maintain arm's length discretion while at zero distance, citing the job descriptions for such posts.The comment came amid concerns over transparency, fairness and potential interference in companies' daily operation after Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province announced plans to assign 100 officials to 100 local enterprises, as part of a plan to upgrade the local manufacturing industry.Companies at which officials are to be stationed include leading firms like Alibaba and Geely.Officials will act as government affairs representatives to better communicate with the government on policy interpretation and practical implementation of projects.The commentary said the city of Hangzhou should understand the worries and concerns, and produce a satisfactory answer for enterprises, as the hand of the government has wreaked havoc in the past.But it argued that the Party authorities and the city government in Hangzhou clearly understand that entrepreneurs are the masterminds of the companies and are vital for developing high-quality manufacturing.The opinion piece, which was posted on the official local news site zjol.com.cn on Sunday, pointed out that the job description for these government affairs representatives avoided any clauses that may lead to intervention in companies' decision making and are only aimed at addressing the company's developmental problems.This fresh, amiable relationship is ideal, the piece said.It went on to say that the move by the Hangzhou government is limited to a certain number of companies. The practice could be promulgated more widely if it is successful.The article concluded by saying that the government can perform a better role in serving the companies provided that mechanisms keep improving and supervision keeps strengthening.The government will select outstanding officials to form a bond between companies and the government of Hangzhou, backing firms' requirements and solving problems in a timely manner, the Hangzhou government said on its website on Saturday.The assignment is part of Hangzhou's new manufacturing project launched on Friday.According to the project, Hangzhou will better serve the companies and strive to develop high-tech manufacturing in areas such as new energy, new materials and biological medicine.Global Times